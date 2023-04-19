Wednesday, April 19, 2023: Cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV recruiting students for upcoming marching band program
-
SpaceX launch delay sparks business boom at South Padre Island
-
Ramp closures announced on the expressway in Donna and Weslaco
-
Grupo Frontera teams up with Bad Bunny in new single
-
Heart of the Valley: UTRGV professor managing diabetes with daily walks