x

Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Breezy and nice, temps in the 60s

4 hours 17 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, November 01 2023 Nov 1, 2023 November 01, 2023 8:46 AM November 01, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days