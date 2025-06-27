Weslaco business a total loss following fire

A Weslaco business has been deemed a total loss following an early morning fire on Friday, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homera Garza.

Garza said the fire occurred at 88 Motors, located at 8413 FM 88, at around 3 a.m. The Weslaco Fire Department responded to the fire and received assistance from the Elsa Fire Department.

Electrical wiring was exposed throughout the building and the owner was having electrical issues with a mini split A/C, according to Garza. The cause of the fire is classified as undetermined, since it is unclear if the fire was caused by the electrical wiring.

No injuries were reported.

Garza said he wants to remind the community that mini split A/C's are for temporary use and are not meant to be running all the time.