Weslaco business a total loss following fire
A Weslaco business has been deemed a total loss following an early morning fire on Friday, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homera Garza.
Garza said the fire occurred at 88 Motors, located at 8413 FM 88, at around 3 a.m. The Weslaco Fire Department responded to the fire and received assistance from the Elsa Fire Department.
Electrical wiring was exposed throughout the building and the owner was having electrical issues with a mini split A/C, according to Garza. The cause of the fire is classified as undetermined, since it is unclear if the fire was caused by the electrical wiring.
No injuries were reported.
Garza said he wants to remind the community that mini split A/C's are for temporary use and are not meant to be running all the time.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Kiwi the Bearded Dragon
-
Primary suspect charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Brownsville funeral home
-
Weslaco business a total loss following fire
-
San Antonio woman dies following rollover crash involving sheriff's deputy unit on...
-
Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Sports Video
-
RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball...
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign