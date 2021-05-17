Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery

CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa collected another title belt for his trophy case on Saturday night with a 7th round KO victory over previously unbeaten Luis Nery on Showtime Boxing to win the WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship.

Figueroa is now 22-0-1 with 17 career knockouts and holds the WBA and WBC titles and now has an opportunity on September 11th to face WBO champion Stephen Fulton in a unification bout.

The "Heartbreaker" commanded the ring from the get-go and took it to Nery. At 2:17 in the 7th round Nery fell for just the 4th time in his career thanks to a Figueroa body blow which he had a bit of a late reaction to. Nery made an effort to make the 10-count, but it was too late and Figueroa had his 22nd career victory and Nery his first defeat in 32 fights.