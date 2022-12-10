Weslaco traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery of narcotics in suspect's vehicle

A video submitted by a viewer to Channel 5 News shows the tense moments when a man resisted arrest Friday during a Weslaco traffic stop.

The video shows an officer falling to the ground during the traffic stop, and two individuals helping defuse the situation.

The traffic stop led to the discovery of black tar heroin and crystal meth, according to a release.

According to the Weslaco Police Department, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on the driver at around noon at the 100 block of West 18th Street for disregarding a stop sign.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed a “large knife” in the center console of the vehicle and asked the driver — identified as 37-year-old Ricardo Castellano — to step out of the vehicle.

“The driver became non-compliant,” according to a release. “The driver began to pull away from the police officer and would not allow an officer safety pat down to be performed. The driver attempted to re-enter his vehicle, which led to a physical struggle.”

In the struggle, the officer fell to the ground and saw Castellano reach to where the knife as located and unholstered his weapon. Two individuals were seen in the video assisting the officer in taking Castellano into custody.

Castellano faces multiple charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

According to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera, Castellano has an “extensive” criminal history, and had arrest warrants on multiple charges — including assault.