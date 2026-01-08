West prepares for RGV High School Football All-Star Game
The 2026 RGV Coaches Association High School Football All-Star Game is this Saturday in Weslaco.
Both the East and West teams have been hitting the practice field in preparation for the game. The East will be coached by Roy Stroman of Weslaco while the West will be coached by Moses Patterson of McAllen Memorial.
Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. at Bobby Lackey Stadium on January 10.
More News
News Video
-
'A death trap:' South Texas environmentalist group reacts to water barriers in...
-
BBQ plate fundraiser held for Edcouch man killed in auto-pedestrian crash
-
Sen. 'Chuy' Hinojosa calls for $100 million to fund canal lining projects...
-
Airbnb owner discusses security measures after McAllen house party leads to five...
-
Brownsville offering free Pilates classes
Sports Video
-
Pioneer & Brownsville Veterans shine with shutouts in Brownsville ISD tournament
-
UTRGV Men's basketball continue conference play on the road against East Texas...
-
West prepares for RGV High School Football All-Star Game
-
Mark Foster resigns as UTRGV women's soccer head coach
-
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announces commitment to East Carolina