West prepares for RGV High School Football All-Star Game

The 2026 RGV Coaches Association High School Football All-Star Game is this Saturday in Weslaco.

Both the East and West teams have been hitting the practice field in preparation for the game. The East will be coached by Roy Stroman of Weslaco while the West will be coached by Moses Patterson of McAllen Memorial.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. at Bobby Lackey Stadium on January 10.