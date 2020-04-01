Willacy County judge urges importance of stay-at-home order
Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra addressed the public on Wednesday and reminded people of the importance of staying home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials are exploring legal options to further enforce the stay-at-home order in Willacy County, Guerra said.
Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales says their police department is getting ready to start issuing citations to violators.
For more information watch the video above.
