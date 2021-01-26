x

Willacy County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours 27 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 6:26 PM January 26, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 25 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,906 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days