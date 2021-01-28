Willacy County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases and one backlogged case
Willacy County reported that 41 new COVID-19 cases and one backlogged case on Thursday.
The county saw 23 new cases on Wednesday, 18 new cases and one backlogged case on Thursday, according to a news release from Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,881 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
