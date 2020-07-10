Willacy County reports 5 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 256
Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. on Friday announced that five more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 256.
Willacy County received confirmation of the new cases on Friday.
The new cases included a baby about one year of age, two women and one man in their 30s and one woman in her 60s, according to a news release from Willacy County.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.
