Willacy County residents unite in search efforts for missing goat

It's been two weeks since a Willacy County Rodeo goat broke loose.

Willacy County Livestock officials say Willy the goat was spotted as early as Saturday.

"He crossed the street without looking both ways and came into this other property. So we kind of started following him in there," Yvette Loya Hernandez said.

Hernandez spotted the rodeo goat twice this past Tuesday as she was driving past the train tracks in Raymondville

"As soon as my son got off and took a few steps towards him, he took off," Hernandez said.

Willy, who was named after a poll on the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fairs Facebook page, escaped after spending its first night at the Willacy County Rodeo.

At first, officials weren't sure if Willy was a boy or girl, but now say they think it's a girl.

"We contract stock to come in, so willy was one of our goats for the Goat Tying event," Willacy County Livestock producer of riders and ropers Veronica Herrera said.

Hours after completing her first goat tying event there, Willy broke free from the holding pen she was being kept in.

Although this is the first time a goat slipped out of their reach, livestock show officials want to make sure it's the last.

"There are some improvements that our arena is definitely in need of," Herrera said.

Local businesses are also helping with the search. They're offering rewards to whoever brings Willy back home.

