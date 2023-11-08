Willacy County Sheriff's Office apologizes for falsely listing DA on inmate list

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office posted an apology on their Facebook page to Willacy County District Attorney Annette C. Hinojosa after she was erroneously posted on their inmate list.

"We want to apologize to Annette C. Hinojosa, Willacy County and District Attorney for any confusion and or inconvenience this error may have caused," The sheriff's office wrote in their post.

The post shared a screenshot showing someone named Annette Hinojosa was arrested on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Hinojosa responded to the error on her own Facebook page.

"I'm just so blessed by the number of people who reached out to me after seeing the erroneous information posted on the Willacy County Sheriff’s app. Thanks for having my back! You know who you are!" Hinojosa wrote.

The sheriff's office said they are looking into how the error occurred.