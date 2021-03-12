Windy weather to continue through Saturday

It's been a windy couple of days in the Valley, and the windy weather will continue.

Winds are expected to blow from the south to southeast at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times during the day. In addition, the warm weather returns Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and a stray shower is possible.

After several days of windy weather, the winds decrease beginning Sunday. A weak cool front arrives on Sunday, providing a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 80s, but behind that front, it'll be cooler Sunday night and Monday morning with lows in the upper 50s. It will be warm Monday with highs in the lower 80s, but windy weather is not expected that day.