Wolves pick Johnson in proposed swap with Suns for Culver
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected North Carolina small forward Cameron Johnson with the 11th overall selection, with the intent of sending him to the Phoenix Suns in a proposed trade that pushed them up five slots.
A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Thursday the Timberwolves agreed to deal power forward Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick for the No. 6 overall selection from the Suns, who drafted Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official for salary cap purposes until July 6, when free agent contracts can be signed.
Culver's last game was in Minnesota when the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in the NCAA championship game.
