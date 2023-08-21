Woman accused of vandalizing SpaceX in Brownsville mural to face judge

A woman accused of vandalizing a SpaceX mural in Brownsville is set to go before a judge.

The incident early last year after a group of officers arrested Rebekah Hinojosa at her home.

According to officials, Hinojosa spray-painted the words "gentrified..stop Space-X" just below the artwork. The mural, located on East Levee and 11th Street, cost $20,000 and was paid for by the Elon Musk Foundation.

A Cameron County judge is expected to have a status hearing on Hinojosa.

Several members of the community have rallied in support of Hinojosa. Protesters were even outside the courthouse at her last hearing.

