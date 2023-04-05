Group rallies in support of Brownsville activist accused of vandalizing mural

A group of activists and others are calling for charges against an activist accused of vandalizing a mural in downtown Brownsville to be dropped.

The group held a Tuesday rally outside Brownsville city hall in support of Rebekah Hinjosa.

Hinojosa was arrested in February 2022 following the vandalism of the “BTX” mural at the corner of East Levee and 11th Street. The words "gentrified stop SpaceX” were spray-painted just below the artwork, and Brownsville police believe Hinojosa committed the crime.

“I've been feeling significant emotional distress having to deal with this for over a year,” Hinojosa said at the rally. “Community members are upset, they're calling for the city to reach out to the DA to ask him to immediately drop the Class B misdemeanor charge against me."

Hinojosa’s attorney — Sara Stapleton Barrera — said her client has maintained her innocence since her arrest, and that Hinojosa and her supporters claim there were multiple mistakes made in the investigation and Hinojosa's arrest.

The group also wants city commissioners to launch an investigation into Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez.

Following Hinojosa's arrest, Mendez posted Hinojosa's mugshot and workplace on his official Facebook page as mayor. The post was later edited to remove that information, but her name and charge was left on the post.

Protestors also delivered a petition to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz that had 1,700 signatures demanding charges against Hinojosa be dropped.

“That's their petition, this case will be decided in a court of law and it will be disposed of based on the facts and based on the law, but it won't be decided on a petition,” Saenz said.

Hinojosa has a trial date set for May 15 for the misdemeanor charge.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Brownsville, but they declined to comment for this story.