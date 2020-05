Woman Hit by Vehicle While Walking with Child

MISSION - Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash.

Authorities say a 56-year-old woman was walking with a child when she was hit. It happened on 495 and Holland in Mission just before 9:30 PM on Saturday.

The child was not hit by the vehicle. The woman was sent to the hospital. No word on the extent of her injuries.

We're told the driver did stop and called police.

An investigation is ongoing.