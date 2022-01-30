Xavier plays TCU

Xavier (10-2) vs. TCU (8-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier and TCU both look to put winning streaks together . Xavier won 74-61 over Western Carolina on Wednesday. TCU is coming off a 79-50 win over Lamar last week.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 46 percent of TCU's points this season. For Xavier, Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of the team's points this season.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last three games. He's also made 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Musketeers. TCU has 58 assists on 89 field goals (65.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Xavier has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.