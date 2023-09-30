18-year-old suspected drunk driver arrested after causing crash in Edinburg

A suspected 18-year-old drunk driver was arrested after causing an accident in Edinburg that sent three females to the hospital.

On Sunday at around 4 a.m., an Edinburg police officer observed a reckless GMC Sierra around Jackson Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle, driven by Pablo De Leon from Edinburg, continued driving, according to the release.

De Leon ended up disregarding a red light at the intersection of University Drive and Jackson Road and crashed into a white Nissan Rogue, which was occupied by three females, according to the release.

All three females were transported to DHR for serious injuries. De Leon appeared to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.