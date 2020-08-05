2 in Custody after Money Seizure in Cameron Co.
OLMITO - Two women from Mexico are in custody after Cameron County Sheriffs seized tens of thousands of dollars from their car.
Tuesday afternoon, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says the two Mexican nationals were pulled over for having an obscured license plate.
It happened on Carmen Avenue off Expressway 83 in Brownsville.
Lucio says 42-year-old Dolores Raquel Toquero Perez and 40-year-old Karen Aline Toxqui Chacon said they were driving from Houston and headed to Mexico.
Inside boxes of detergent and baby diapers, deputies discovered undisclosed amounts of money bundled and wrapped with gray duct tape.
Lucio adds the two women can face up to 99 years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine in what is being considered a money laundering case.
