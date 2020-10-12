x

2 Men Involved in Fake Active Shooter Threats Receive Sentence

HARLINGEN – Two men involved in a fake active shooter threat at Harlingen High School were given their sentence on Tuesday.

Police say while the school was on lock down, Michael Anthony Serna and Cody Edward Quintero robbed a pawn shop in 2016.

Both will serve six years in jail at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

