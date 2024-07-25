2-Year-Old Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Harlingen
Related Story
HARLINGEN – A 2-year-old child was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Harlingen.
It happened along the 100 block of West Wilson Avenue.
Officials say the incident was reported at approximately 5:41 p.m. Thursday.
After interviewing a witnesses, investigators discovered the father of the boy was reversing to exit the driveway when he struck the child.
The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
News
HARLINGEN – A 2-year-old child was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Harlingen. It happened along the... More >>
News Video
-
Spectrum donation helping Harlingen foster children receive new shoes
-
Weather delays expected during first day of Games of Texas in Brownsville
-
Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into Palmhurst home
-
Parents of 8-year-old boy killed in Pharr crash file wrongful death lawsuit
-
Vehicle of interest identified in deadly Brownsville drive by shooting