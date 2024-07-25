2-Year-Old Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Harlingen

HARLINGEN – A 2-year-old child was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Harlingen.

It happened along the 100 block of West Wilson Avenue.

Officials say the incident was reported at approximately 5:41 p.m. Thursday.

After interviewing a witnesses, investigators discovered the father of the boy was reversing to exit the driveway when he struck the child.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.