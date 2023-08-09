x

2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Port Isabel Tarpons

PORT ISABEL, Texas -- The Port Isabel Tarpons are ready for another playoff run. They were a sophmore-heavy ballclub last season, but now with an extra year under their belt, this team aims to be the last RGv football team standing in the postseason.

