2024 was the hottest year on record for the Valley, NOAA says

The Rio Grande Valley experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A report shows that the average temperature across the Valley in 2024 was 77.3°F

The 2024 average beats the previous record, 2023’s average of 76.9°F.

The National Weather Service says they’ve noticed an increase in temperatures since 2010.

Barry Goldsmith, a meteorologist from the Brownsville NWS office, said he contributes the rise in temperatures to climate change.

“All physical scientist who are studying who are working in the climate realm and are studying this as their main function day in and day out are all, virtually all of them are providing the near certainty that that is what's causing our issues over the last 15 years and beyond,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith said 2025 is being predicted to be just as warm as 2024.