2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview

The 2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game is this Thursday in Mission.

Softball stars from all across the Valley will compete, with the East All-Stars being led by Coach Gus Gonzalez and the West All-Stars led by Coach Paul Cruz.

PSJA High and Edinburg Vela lead the way as the schools with the most spots on this year's All-Star teams with four players from each.

"I'm excited to play as a team," Edinburg Vela pitcher Aly Garcia said of teaming up with her fellow Valley softball stars. "Our chemistry is really good. We just love each other and we're gonna do great."

Due to injury and unforeseen circumstances in relation to the timing of the game, some RGV athletes were forced to miss this year's game despite being awarded a spot.

The game will be eight innings to ensure adequate playing time for each athlete selected to the squad.

