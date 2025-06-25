2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview
The 2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game is this Thursday in Mission.
Softball stars from all across the Valley will compete, with the East All-Stars being led by Coach Gus Gonzalez and the West All-Stars led by Coach Paul Cruz.
PSJA High and Edinburg Vela lead the way as the schools with the most spots on this year's All-Star teams with four players from each.
"I'm excited to play as a team," Edinburg Vela pitcher Aly Garcia said of teaming up with her fellow Valley softball stars. "Our chemistry is really good. We just love each other and we're gonna do great."
Due to injury and unforeseen circumstances in relation to the timing of the game, some RGV athletes were forced to miss this year's game despite being awarded a spot.
The game will be eight innings to ensure adequate playing time for each athlete selected to the squad.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Mission family counting their blessings after fire destroys their home
-
Man in custody after shooting bystander in Rio Grande City road rage...
-
Brownsville ISD appoints former educator to fill vacant school board seat
-
San Benito city leaders seeking to improve nature preserve
-
'It's a necessity:' Starr County Self Help Center reopening
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013
-
2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: 1977 Texas Southmost baseball team
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg