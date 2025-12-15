'A shock to everyone:' Matamoros man accused of killing wife in double homicide near Brownsville

A man has been charged in connection with the death of two women in Brownsville after authorities said he admitted to the killings.

Joel Uriegas Izaguirre, 48, from Matamoros, was charged on Monday with two counts of capital murder and issued no bond. During Izaguirre's arraignment, the judge declared him a flight risk as he left to Matamoros after the killings.

Watch the press conference with Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino below:

The victims were identified as his wife and his wife's aunt. At the request of the family, the sheriff's office will not release the victim's identities, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino said during a Monday press conference.

The killings happened in the 6200 block of Tecate Street on Sunday.

During a press conference, Trevino said this was not a random act of violence and instead was planned. A motive for the killing was Izaguirre had a mistress in Matamoros and possibly killed his wife to be with her.

"It's sad because regardless of the motive that is used, when these types of crimes happen, there's other ways to solve family problems without having to resort to violence," Trevino said. "We need to be aware of who we're having a relationship with. If it's not working out, you need to walk away. You need to walk away, or you need to tell someone so they can help you walk away."

Watch the arraignment below:

Based on information provided by Izaguirre, investigators were able to retrieve the murder weapon, which was a large wooden plank found at the home, according to Trevino.

"On behalf of the sheriff's office and the entire Cameron County department, we want to offer our condolences to the families of these victims," Trevino said during the news conference. "We ask that you keep them in your prayers while they try to make sense of this horrific crime."

Trevino said a 911 call came in at around 11 a.m. An individual was performing a welfare check on the homeowner at the request of a family member when they found a woman lying in a pool of blood in front of the home; the woman was identified as Izaguirre's wife.

Investigators saw the front door to the home was open and made entry, where they found a second female lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom, according to Trevino. The second woman was identified as Izaguirre's wife's aunt.

"The homeowner, according to neighbors around there and people we spoke to, was very well liked around the neighborhood. This lady wouldn't hurt anyone," Trevino said. "So yea, it was a shock to everyone."

Trevino said the wife did not live at the home and was only visiting, and there was no forced entry. Izaguirre frequented the residence and knew where to find the spare key. He let himself into the home and made contact with the aunt first before allegedly killing the wife.

During the investigation, investigators spoke with family members, who revealed Izaguirre and his wife were having problems. As investigators searched for Izaguirre, family members said he was in Matamoros, according to Trevino.

Trevino said investigators were able to contact Izaguirre via telephone and advised him to return to the United States. Izaguirre returned voluntarily and made contact with investigators at a port of entry.

During questioning, investigators learned Izaguirre was at the home at around 5 a.m. and then crossed into Mexico at around 7 a.m. He then confessed to the killings, according to Trevino.

"I congratulate my team. The moment they got there, until they made an arrest, they didn't stop working," Trevino said. "It's their dedication that we were able to at least start some sort of healing for the families."

The investigation is ongoing, Trevino added.