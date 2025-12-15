Edinburg man stabbed neighbor multiple times during argument, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his neighbor during an argument, according to a news release.
Ryan Rodriguez, 25, was charged with aggravated assault; his bond was set at $50,000.
The Edinburg Police Department received a call about a stabbing in the 1400 block of Carmen Avenue on Saturday.
Responding officers determined that the suspect, identified as Rodriguez, and a 28-year-old male victim had been involved in an argument, according to the news release.
The news release said during the altercation, Rodriguez produced a pocket knife and allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. Rodriguez remained on scene until officers arrived and surrendered without incident.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and has since been released. Rodriguez and the victim are known to each other and have a history of ongoing disputes, according to the news release.
