Tractor-trailer rollover crash causing traffic issues in Brownsville

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route following a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer, the Brownsville Police Department said.

A spokesperson for the police department said it may take a few hours for the road to clear.

The crash happened Monday at around 5 p.m. on Boca Chica Boulevard and South Frontage Road.

"Please seek an alternative route if driving through this area. We are working on clearing the scene," police said.

No major injuries have been reported at this time, police added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.