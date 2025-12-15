Weslaco couple pleads for return of envelope full of money

A Weslaco couple wants whoever picked up their money to return it. They accidentally dropped it while grocery shopping, and lost hundreds of dollars.

"It's easy to get distracted when you're doing something important," Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo said.

That's what happened to Terry Lashley last month. He explained what happened while he was grocery shopping.

"And the phone rings, and I'm reaching around, looking for it, and I'm reaching around, and I pull it out of my pocket and I feel something fall," Terry said.

He looked around, but didn't notice anything, but at that moment he dropped $700 in cash.

When he realized it was gone, he went to customer service to report it missing. The store later called and told him what they saw on the security cameras.

"'Do you have a white beard?' 'Yes.' 'Ok, I've found you. I see you looking for something, I see the envelope on the floor, I see someone else pick it up. That's all I can tell you,'" Terry said.

Terry and his wife of 40 years, Carmen, are retired teachers. They say every dollar counts.

"It's hard, it is hard," Carmen said. "I really depend a lot on him, for everything, and this is just putting more stress on us."

The Lashleys know they may never see their money again, but they are still counting their blessings.

Recently, a friend lent them money to buy gas to visit their grandchildren out of town.

"I call that my Christmas, and I'm thankful to God for that," Carmen said.

The couple did file a police report, and the Weslaco Police Department says the person who picked up the envelope is committing a crime by keeping the money.

"Because at the point when you're taking that property, and you know it doesn't belong to you, at that point it becomes an offense, it becomes a theft," Caraveo said. "Anything from $100 to $750, is a Class B Misdemeanor. They can end up in jail."

He says the police department is looking for the person on the surveillance video, and Caraveo has some advice for the alleged thief.

"There's no such law as finder's keeper, the right thing to do is to turn it in," Caraveo said.

While the person who took the envelope may need the money as well, the Lashleys hope they do the right thing and return it.

"Whether they're ever arrested or charged with a crime or not, there's going to be consequences for actions, you know, and it's not going to be the blessing that they think it is," Terry said.

Watch the video above for the full story.