AAA: Today Expected to be Busiest Travel Day

WESLACO - While many people will hit the stores to cash in on deals, or return that gift that just wasn't right, millions of Americans will be hitting the roads and skies to come home from holiday trips.

According to AAA, the day after Christmas is expected to be the worst for delays and congestion on the road.

Peak season for holiday travel is from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

Experts say more than 115 million people traveled this year, and now many of those people will be hitting the roads and skies again.

AAA says this year will set a record for the number of people who did travel for the holidays.

They credit low unemployment numbers, and noted improvements in the average American’s income.

If you are hitting the road, remember to plan a little extra time.

