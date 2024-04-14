Accused driver in deadly San Antonio smuggling attempt being held without bond

The Brownsville native accused of being involved in the nation's deadliest human smuggling attempt is being held without bond.

A federal judge in San Antonio ordered Homero Zamorano to be held without bond pending trial.

Zamorano is accused of driving the big rig where 53 migrants died last week.

RELATED: Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims

Authorities say the migrants were left in the back of an 18-wheeler in the heat without water or A/C.