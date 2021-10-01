Alleged Thief Charged in String of Rio Grande City Burglaries

RIO GRANDE CITY – A person is facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries in Rio Grande City.

Police say the thief burglarized five vehicles, all of them belonging to the same victim.

Yolanda Olivares says her husbands has been in the hospital since June.

She doesn’t know how to tell him power tools, car parts and other equipment he owned were all stolen. He works on the cars in his spare time.

“I was devastated because most of the tools he's worked for are very, very expensive. We're talking about like over $3,000 worth of just tools,” said Olivares.

Fortunately, the thief left a trail behind, leading police from Olivares’ home to a business across the street and receiving a tip of items being offered for sale.

Watch the video above for the full story.