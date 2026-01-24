Arctic Blast: What to know now

*This article has been updated throughout*

The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions as an Arctic blast makes its way across the state.

Confidence continues to increase in the timing and impacts of this weekend’s cold front. Current arrival times for frontal passage are as follows (give or take an hour):

- Roma around 12 p.m. Saturday

- McAllen area around 4 p.m. Saturday

- Brownsville by 6 p.m. Saturday

Saturday will be warm ahead of the front, then turn noticeably cooler and breezy overnight into Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible with the front, with slightly higher rain chances overnight into early Sunday, mainly near the coast.

Any lingering showers should taper off Sunday afternoon. No wintry precipitation is expected in the Rio Grande Valley.

The coldest temperatures are still expected Monday morning, with much of the Valley likely reaching near or below freezing for a few hours.

Some locations, especially Rio Grande City, Raymondville, and ranchland areas of northern Hidalgo and Starr counties, could briefly dip into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Another cold morning is possible Tuesday, though freezing temperatures would likely be limited mainly to ranchland areas, as of now. Stay tuned for changes on Tuesday morning. The duration of freezing temperatures will depend largely on overnight cloud cover.

With freezing temperatures possible, the 4 P’s are important: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Tender plants may need to be covered or brought indoors, pets should have a warm shelter, and letting faucets drip overnight is recommended.

This weather event is not a repeat of February 2021. No frozen precipitation is expected, and freezing temperatures should be brief and localized, making this a relatively typical winter cold snap for the Valley.

