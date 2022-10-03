Assembly of Starship Test Flight Rocket Complete

UPDATE (1/16): The engine for the starship test rocket is nearing completion.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote about this on Twitter.

Musk announced the first orbital prototype would be completed by June.

BOCA CHICA BEACH- The assembly of a starship test flight rocket at Boca Chica Beach is complete.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made the announcement Thursday via Twitter.

The rocket is smaller than other SpaceX ships.

Spectators made the drive to Boca Chica Beach, located about 25 miles from Brownsville to catch a glimpse of the rocket.

Musk has hinted on social media that a test flight of the rocket could happen as early as March or April.

KRGV's Daisy Martinez spoke with spectators hoping to witness the potential launch.

