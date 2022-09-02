Astros Show Off World Series Trophy In RGV

DONNA – The World Series trophy was on display Thursday in the Valley. Anxious fans lined up to take a picture with the piece of Houston history.

One lucky Astros fan didn’t have to go too far. Randy Rodriguez works at a store in Donna where the Astros showed off their trophy.

“It was awesome,” said Rodriguez. “One of my assistants said the trophy is coming and we were one of the stores that was selected. It was perfect timing.”

Lots of longtime fans were in line, but the young generation was also chomping at the bit for the unique opportunity of seeing the World Series trophy in person.

“It’s golden and (Jose) Altuve is the best player,” said Ryan Ruiz. “I like him.”

Seeing the trophy was a welcomed surprise for Astros fan Caleb Hernandez.

“I was born in Houston so I didn’t think the trophy was going to come all the way down here,” said Hernandez. “But it is so that’s pretty cool. Pretty cool for those who like the Astros, too.”

The Astros open the season March 29 against the Rangers.