Ava Aragon's climb to #1 ranking in Texas wrestling

In the world of Texas high school wrestling, the climb to the top is challenging. For one McAllen Bulldog, that climb has reached a peak no one in school history has ever touched.

That's Ava Aragon.

"One of the things that separates Ava is her fearlessness,” McAllen High wrestling coach Gina Reed said. “A lot of kids especially at this age, they go into a big competition, and the fear gets to them a little bit, but Ava doesn't. She doesn't have any fears."

After a fifth-place finish at the state championships last year, Aragon came back with a hunger. A dominant run this wrestling season saw Aragon take home the gold medal at the All-American Cat Classic. That performance resulted in her becoming the first wrestler in school history ever ranked No. 1 in the state of Texas in her weight class.

"It takes me back to when I was a freshman, I was 6th at region and I was like, I want to continue, I want to be up there. I want to place,” Aragon said.

Aragon went from not placing back then to a regional champion and onto a second consecutive state championship appearance.

"It's a rewarding feeling moving up in those rankings, but it doesn't determine how state is going to turn out,” she added. “That gave me another reason to push myself more this year. I feel good. I'm not going to be overconfident. I'm still going in still believing in myself. Knowing that I went in prepared knowing that I did put in the work, and I think that's what’s going to take me far."

Aragon is hoping to prove that the best is yet to come and live up to her number one ranking.

"I just want her to keep doing what she's been doing. She's been doing amazing this year. She's had successes and failures and learned from them."

What's the ultimate goal?

"State champ. State champ."

The state championship is this weekend in Harris County.

