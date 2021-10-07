Bayview Business Owner Says Limited Internet Affecting Work
BAYVIEW – Many rural areas of the Rio Grande Valley have limited internet access.
One Valley business owner says this affects her work. She says loading a PDF document took her over an hour to complete.
CHANNEL 5’s Christian Von Preysing looks into options available for those in need of fast, reliable internet.
Watch the video above to learn more about alternatives to reliable internet access.
