BBB Warns About Donor Pages for El Paso Victims

WESLACO - The Better Business Bureau has a warning for residents thinking about donating to help the victims of the El Paso shooting.

Dolores Salinas of the BBB office in Weslaco says many of the pages set up for donors might not be reliable.

Salinas warns crowdfunding sites can be questionable for those who want to donate.

“These are not going to be established charities. So, the Better Business Bureau can't really evaluate them. These are brand new and there's no way, they have no track record, there's no way of knowing how the funds will be used," she says.

For residents who want to help, the city of El Paso and its police department recommend you visit the city web page.