Bond set for driver accused in deadly Pharr apartment complex crash

A 22-year-old driver was charged for his alleged involvement in a crash that killed a teenager and injured another child.

Jesus Cruz went before a judge Tuesday who charged him with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. His bond was set at a total of $300,000.

RELATED: Police: Teen dead after vehicle crashes into Pharr apartment complex

Police say a black Chevy Equinox was speeding when the driver, identified as Cruz, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an apartment complex on the 200 block of North Veterans Blvd early Monday morning, according to a news release.

A 16-year-old teen and a 12-year-old boy were inside the apartment and were hit by the vehicle. The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital while the boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.