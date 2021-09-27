Booster shots now offered at CVS and Walgreens
Booster shots are now available at CVS and Walgreens locations via appointment only.
Appointments can be made at each store’s website, cvs.com and walgreens.com – or over the phone. You can also call Walgreens to set up an appointment at 1-800-925-4733.
