Booster shots still not available for the general public

The director of the CDC announced the agency's endorsement of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. But vaccine experts such as Dr. Gregory Polan said booster shots aren’t for everyone just yet.

"We are seeing over time an increasing infection rate among people who have been previously infected or previously immunized," Polan said. “"The difficulty in these recommendations is now the careful work that needs to be done in explaining to patients, to the public, to providers, what those words mean."

According to the CDC, the booster shots are for people 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings and people with underlying medical conditions. Frontline workers are also now included in the recommendations.

One local doctors said there are a few more guidelines that people should consider.

Booster shots are being distributed at DHR Health through the weekend from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

