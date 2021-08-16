Border Patrol Agent Charged with Attempted Homicide

EDINBURG – A Border Patrol agent is behind bars and charged with attempted homicide of a woman.

Agent Ricardo Cepeda is facing attempted murder charges plus endangerment of a child.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home along Zoe Avenue in Edinburg.

Edinburg Police Department spokesman Oscar Treviño says police reportedly found a woman who had been shot twice when they arrived on scene.

Police say the woman said her one-year-old child was taken without her consent – the child was later found in the home unharmed.

Cepeda is behind bars on an $800,000. The judge also issued a protective order against him.

"This is an isolated incident. This in no way should reflect negatively against our U.S. Border Patrol agents. These agents, these men and women, put their lives on the line each day to protect us and to protect our nation. Therefore, we should not have this reflect in a negative manner against them," explains Treviño.

