Border Patrol Seizes More Than 300 Pounds of Narcotics

WESLACO – Border Patrol agents were busy over the holiday seizing more than 300 pounds of narcotics in three days.

Bundles of marijuana were left behind by smugglers.

Agent Dustin Araujo explained it’s not uncommon drug loads are left abandoned, sometimes in neighborhoods.

“So in a couple of incidents border patrol agents were not able to apprehend anybody after extensive searches of the area. One of the seizures resulted a concerned citizen calling in,” Araujo said.

He explained, within the last three months, nearly 40,000 pounds of marijuana was seized.