Border Patrol to Make 'Fear of Life' Decisions

WESLACO – Border Patrol agents are now training to relieve the backlog of immigrants in processing; if the program moves forward, they will be able to decide if the immigrants have a credible fear.

Immigration attorney Carlos Garcia says he’s concerned Border Patrol agents won’t be able to make those decisions.

"The problem is that now the people asking the questions will be actual law enforcement agents not necessarily a judicator trained in this type of asylum law," says Garcia.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

USCIS spokesperson Jessica Collins explained in a statement, “All credible fear determinations will have to be reviewed and signed by a supervisor asylum officer before a final determination can be made.”

Garcia explains the current process takes months, and this approach may not decrease the immigration backlog.

Customs and Border Protection say they are still in the planning stages for the program and are still determining where the credible fear interviews will take place.

