Brownsville ISD closing 3 elementary campuses as part of district consolidation plan

The Brownsville Independent School District is moving forward with plans to consolidate some of its campuses, resulting in three elementary schools closing.

Brownsville school board trustees voted 5-2 to approve the consolidation plan during a Tuesday meeting.

Cromack Elementary, Garza Elementary and Del Castillo will close as students from all six elementary campuses will be merged into the remaining three schools. A total of 934 students will be moving.

Students will finish out the school year in the campus they currently attend.

Brownsville ISD says no staff members will lose their jobs.

“We have a place for every teacher, and we can guarantee that right now,” Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez said.

The district initially announced the consolidation proposal to save money, as Brownsville ISD faces a $20 million deficit due to a decrease in enrollment numbers.

Through these plans, the district will be saving just over $3 million.

The district said they will soon inspect the schools they are closing to determine if they can be kept or sold.