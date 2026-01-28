Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
Related Story
Highlights from the high school soccer matchup between Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Rivera.
News
Highlights from the high school soccer matchup between Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Rivera. More >>
News Video
-
'A caring, working cousin,' Relative mourning Harlingen man who died following a...
-
1 man hospitalized following Elsa mobile home fire
-
Consumer Reports: Safest babyproofing products
-
Funeral held for Edinburg CISD student who died after collapsing during soccer...
-
New Mission ordinance aims to combat illegal tire dumping
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View