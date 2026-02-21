Brownsville removes dozens of campaign signs violating city rules at polling sites
Following concerns at two polling sites, Brownsville removed 50 campaign signs for violating a city ordinance.
According to the city, the ordinance only allows a certain number of campaign signs at the Brownsville Public Library main branch and the Southmost Public Library. There are also rules about where the signs can be placed and how large they can be at those sites.
City leaders said the restrictions are meant to ensure safe and easy access for voters.
"It can't block the traffic, so it can't be in our right of ways. It can't block the sidewalks so it has to be at a designated area so that there is no obstruction," Brownsville City Secretary Mayra Rios said.
Since early voting began on Tuesday, city crews have been notifying campaigners about the regulations.
