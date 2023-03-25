Buena Vista Burial Park Officials Explain Process for Military Headstones

UPDATE (5/29): Buena Vista Burial Park officials have responded in regards to military headstones being placed at warehouse.

They sent this statement:

"The majority of the veteran headstones stored on the Buena Vista Burial Park property are damaged or have been removed at the request of the family. We take pride in assisting all our client families in a timely manner and install each marker within days of receiving it at our location."

BROWNSVILLE – A Rio Grande Valley woman says she noticed several military headstones were put aside at Del Angel Buena Vista Cemetery.

She says she waited for a year for her husband’s headstone and now believes several others have the same issue.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to Del Angel Buena Vista Cemetery for answers.

