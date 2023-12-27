Cameron Co. Residents Being Asked to Document Flood Damage

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County officials are asking residents affected by the floods to report it.

The county has set up a call center to take flood victims’ calls.

The emergency management coordinator says it’s time for people to document flood damages in order to receive funding from the federal government.

He says pictures will suffice as documentation before the cleaning process starts.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez learned areas affected by the floods must meet a threshold and have proof they’re disaster zones in order to get monetary help.

To report any damages, call one of the following numbers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

956-550-9954

956-550-9842

956-550-9737

956-550-9134

956-550-9169